The Sci-Fi Horror Movie That Made Vin Diesel An Action Star Is Streaming On Netflix

Any self-respecting fan of the family-obsessed, Corona-loving action star Vin Diesel knows that four franchises have become staples of his career. Three of the big ones include the farcical, highly fueled "Fast and Furious," the amusingly extreme "xXx," and, of course, the mega movie franchise where he says "I am Groot" repeatedly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One film series with a few more missteps, however, is "The Chronicles of Riddick." Spanning three movies over 13 years, this space-based saga cast Diesel as a legendary, feared convict turned anti-hero, debuting in 2000 in a film that was part "Assault on Precinct 13" and part "Alien."

The film was "Pitch Black." It's currently available to stream on Netflix, and it remains one of the best movies in his entire career. Directed by David Twohy, the movie sees Diesel's Riddick transported to an off-world prison on a ship with a bunch of passengers, each with secrets of their own. Catastrophe strikes, though, when the ship goes down on a planet that coincidentally enters an eclipse, covering the place in darkness.

This leads to some of the castaways being picked off by bloodthirsty, bat-like creatures that have the advantage of seeing in the dark. The good news is: so can Riddick. Admittedly not a massive box office smash, "Pitch Black" only just about broke even, but it became a cult classic just like some of the other movies it felt inspired by. It also made a star out of Vin Diesel.