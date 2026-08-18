A Kindle Software Update Just Killed The Airplane Mode Trick For Libby Loans

E-reader owners can use services like OverDrive's Libby to rent library books which are delivered to their choice of device. Usually, when checking out a book, you're given a specified loan period and you must "return" the book when the deadline hits — just like a real library book. But for a long time, users have taken advantage of a unique workaround by putting their devices into airplane mode. Keeping their devices offline after checking out a book will effectively bypass the loan period, so the book remains available and users can read at their own pace. When airplane mode is disabled again, the books are automatically returned. It's a way to rent books for longer than the deadline — however, after one of the more recent Kindle software updates, this tweak no longer works.

Many users are now reporting their Kindle will no longer allow such a thing (via Good e-Reader). When trying to read books offline past their due dates, the devices are now prompting them to reconnect to Wi-Fi first. The devices users reported as being affected include the Colorsoft Signature Edition and Kindle Paperwhite 11th and 12th Gen. These devices seem to be running software versions 5.19.2 to 5.19.5. Older Kindle models have been reported as well. You may want to check which Kindle model you have to see if you're affected.

There are currently no workarounds if you're experiencing this. It is unfortunate, because slower readers were using it to take their time with books without having to rush through them. It's worth noting the books checked out would still return on time to the library or owner, even when offline. This workaround simply allowed users to read the books they already had downloaded for a while longer.