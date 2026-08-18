Apple's Latest macOS Release Leaks Several Unannounced Products That Have Me Really Excited
Alongside iOS 27 beta 6 and other test versions for the upcoming Apple software expected for later this fall, the company also published the release candidate version of macOS Tahoe 26.7. Even though this software isn't expected to be anything major to Mac users, its code had lots of references to several unreleased Apple products, including the long-rumored AirPods with camera, new home products, Macs, and more. Found by MacRumors, this is one of the biggest leaks in Apple's recent history, as it mentions several products that have been rumored before, and even new Beats products.
For example, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has been teasing that Apple is preparing AirPods with cameras for a September release. In a demo video posted on X, users will be able to use Visual Intelligence with the AirPods. While it's unclear if the newer version will have a new audio chip or other improvements, the beta code even revealed that Apple is already working on AirPods Pro 4, which, technically, isn't expected to land for at least another year, as the AirPods Pro 3 were only launched in September 2025.
That being said, these unreleased devices spotted in macOS Tahoe 26.7 beta code bring a somewhat clear schedule of the products Apple has in store for the near future, starting with five new iPhones, a few new Macs, a new iPad mini, Apple TV, and even what seemed to be a canceled version of a variation of the Apple Vision Pro.
Some of the most interesting Apple products that could be launching soon
Among the leaked products, MacRumors found references to two new upcoming Beats headphones, one of them possibly being the company's over-ear headphones that have been spotted in the wild a few times now. As of this writing, little is known about them, but they might get a proper release date soon. For the other unreleased pair, Beats could be preparing an update to its Beats Studio Buds lineup, as the last update was in 2023, when the Beats Studio Buds+ released.
With macOS 26.7 RC, there are also references to Apple's upcoming tabletop robot, but also the Home Hub with a display. It will have an interface similar to the Apple Watch, including its App View, Smart Stack, and more. This device will likely be touted as an Amazon Echo Show competitor, but with built-in privacy, as customers will be able to use it for FaceTime, follow recipes, listen to music, and more.
Apple is also expected to release a new Apple TV, as there are code references for a new Apple TV Remote. The company will likely launch it alongside the HomePod mini 2, which has also been spotted in the beta. If rumors turn out to be accurate, these devices will be able to run the new Siri AI, bringing world knowledge and more conversational speaking to these home devices.
Apple is readying one of its strongest lineups yet
The macOS 26.7 code also reveals the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, the upcoming iPhone Air 2, and the iPhone Ultra. While the beta doesn't reveal details of this product the same way it details the AirPods with camera, several rumors suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will be all about a bigger battery life, a more efficient processor, Apple's new C2 5G modem, and a main camera with variable aperture. The iPhone Ultra, the company's first foldable iPhone, is expected to have a similar body to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, as Apple will bet on a 4:3 aspect ratio, with a passport-like shape.
The code also reveals the upcoming MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, which is expected to be released later this year, alongside the all-new MacBook Pro models with OLED display, touchscreen, and 5G support. Rumors so far suggest Apple will use the M5 chips on these Macs. Interestingly enough, there are new iMac models in the works, as well as a new iPad mini with an OLED display.
Everyone will have to wait and see how Apple is going to position the iPad mini with the upcoming foldable phone since both devices will have a similar display. The foldable will be more powerful, but the iPad mini should be a cheaper option, though nobody knows exactly how much they'll cost. A general price hike is expected, though.