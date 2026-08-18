Apple's Latest macOS Release Leaks Several Unannounced Products That Have Me Really Excited

Alongside iOS 27 beta 6 and other test versions for the upcoming Apple software expected for later this fall, the company also published the release candidate version of macOS Tahoe 26.7. Even though this software isn't expected to be anything major to Mac users, its code had lots of references to several unreleased Apple products, including the long-rumored AirPods with camera, new home products, Macs, and more. Found by MacRumors, this is one of the biggest leaks in Apple's recent history, as it mentions several products that have been rumored before, and even new Beats products.

For example, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has been teasing that Apple is preparing AirPods with cameras for a September release. In a demo video posted on X, users will be able to use Visual Intelligence with the AirPods. While it's unclear if the newer version will have a new audio chip or other improvements, the beta code even revealed that Apple is already working on AirPods Pro 4, which, technically, isn't expected to land for at least another year, as the AirPods Pro 3 were only launched in September 2025.

That being said, these unreleased devices spotted in macOS Tahoe 26.7 beta code bring a somewhat clear schedule of the products Apple has in store for the near future, starting with five new iPhones, a few new Macs, a new iPad mini, Apple TV, and even what seemed to be a canceled version of a variation of the Apple Vision Pro.