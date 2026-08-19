Alienware 16X Aurora Gaming Laptop Review: A Middle-Ground With No Expense Spared

While not all that different from the previous-gen Alienware 16X Aurora, the biggest upgrade between this laptop and the last model is the new OLED screen. Vibrant colors alongside the high-resolution 1600p panel make gaming, videos, and other media really pop. The visual fidelity is impressive enough that it does a lot of heavy lifting when games may not always hit 60 fps. That said, despite most bigger budget AAA games defaulting to a higher-quality preset, this Alienware laptop remains very capable at blasting past 60 fps.

The RTX 5070 Ti equipped in this review unit is a solid performer in games like "Cyberpunk 2077" (benchmarks to follow) or "007 First Light." In particular, "Cyberpunk 2077" very confidently defaults to the Ray Tracing Low preset while still accommodating 200+ fps. Even more competitive-flavored games like "Counter-Strike 2" and "Valorant" readily achieved above 240 fps on less-than-optimal higher graphics settings. Noise levels are also pretty solid for a gaming laptop by default.

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On the scale between whisper-quiet and jet-engine propulsion, the 16X Aurora sings somewhere in the middle under load. Either way, you'll probably still want to bring along a good pair of headphones: While not terrible by any means, the built-in speakers are not going to drown out the fans nor blow you away with quality sound anyway. You can also turn on the dedicated "Stealth Mode" that quiets things down to a dull hiss for more subtle gaming. However, in longer gameplay sessions or with Stealth Mode turned on, the laptop values thermal throttling by default instead of cranking the fans and utilizing the CPU's boost clock.

There were also some infrequent examples during gameplay scenes with higher particle density, or in moments of significant texture loading, where frame times would hitch as the laptop attempted to keep up. This also happens after exiting all games, as the laptop does pause for a significant amount of time as it swaps from the "Performance" to "Balanced" power presets. A small quirk that is easily solved with some time and tinkering, but over the course of around 30+ hours of gameplay testing, these issues were few and far between.