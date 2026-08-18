5 High-Rated Laptops With Deep Discounts At Best Buy In August 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Best Buy is one of the biggest retail sources for laptops, and August is one of the best months to look for a deal. With back-to-school season in full swing, the retailer routinely knocks hundreds of dollars off popular models, making this a prime window to upgrade a laptop that's seen better days. The catch is separating genuine bargains from discounts that look bigger than they really are, which is where a little homework comes in handy before hitting the buy button.
A laptop marked down by 10% or 15% is nice, but it's not the same as a proper deep discount. This guide rounds up five top-rated laptops on sale at Best Buy in August 2026, each with a deep discount of at least 30% off its regular price. It includes 2-in-1s, thin-and-light ultrabooks, and a gaming powerhouse. There's something for everyone, including students, remote workers, and gamers.
Every model below has strong customer ratings, and a spec sheet that looks even better with a solid discounted price. Shoppers who want a broader sense of what makes a solid budget laptop can check how Consumer Reports ranks the best cheap options. For anyone who already knows what they want from Best Buy, here are five great deals to watch out for this month. Most of these can also be charged with a 45W or 65W USB-C battery pack too.
The HP OmniBook X Flip
HP's OmniBook X Flip is a 2-in-1 that splits the difference between a traditional laptop and a tablet. The 14-inch model on sale at Best Buy pairs a 2K multitouch IPS display with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD in an atmospheric blue finish, earning a 4.7 star-rating across more than 1,100 reviews.
That Core Ultra chip carries Intel AI Boost with up to 40 TOPS of neural processing, officially qualifying it as a Copilot+ PC able to run AI features like live captions and image generation directly on the device. The X Flip is remarkably portable for a 2-in-1, weighing about three pounds and measuring under six-tenths of an inch thin, with a battery rated for nearly 23 hours of video playback.
Intel Arc graphics give it enough muscle for light creative work and casual gaming, while the fold-back design lets it double as a tablet for sketching and note-taking. Best Buy has it listed at $699.99, a $300 saving off its $999.99 MSRP, which works out to 30% off. Budget-conscious shoppers have long found that Windows laptops can offer more power for the money than similarly priced Apple alternatives, and the OmniBook X Flip is a good example of that value at its discounted price.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Gamers looking for a serious laptop without a serious price tag should take a look at the ROG Zephyrus G14. Best Buy's version of the 14-inch gaming laptop runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 270 processor with 16GB of memory, a GeForce RTX 5060 mobile GPU, and 1TB of storage behind a 3K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a 4.4-star rating from reviewers, which is easy to get onboard with thanks to the RTX 50 series bringing DLSS 4.5 and ray tracing support. This means higher frame rates and realistic lighting effects for those not into PC gaming terminology.
The OLED ROG Nebula display puts out 500 nits of brightness, has a 0.2ms response time, and includes G-SYNC support to cut down on screen tearing. The Ryzen 9 270 pairs eight cores with 16 threads, giving it plenty of headroom for both gaming and demanding creative apps with a 1TB SSD to store your game backlog on.
Weighing in at 3.31 pounds and under two-thirds of an inch thick, its also a genuinely portable gaming laptop. Best Buy is selling it for $1,599.99, which is $700 or 30% off its $2,299.99 MSRP. Laptops like this can get close to or outpace the performance of a console like the Xbox Series X, making the Zephyrus G14 one of the strongest gaming laptop deals on Best Buy's shelves thank to its deep discount.
The Samsung Galaxy Book6
Samsung's Galaxy Book6 is aimed at people who want a large, comfortable screen for everyday work and entertainment. The model listed at Best Buy packs a 16-inch IPS LED touchscreen with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD in a gray finish with a 4.8-star rating from owners.
Regardless of what users think about the Copilot+ PC status, it carries AI-ready hardware to run small language models locally such as Galaxy AI tools. This is different from running full-fat large language models that still need a high-end GPU or cloud service to run. The 16-inch panel runs at up to 120Hz, which makes scrolling and navigation noticeably smoother than a standard 60Hz screen, with the touchscreen adding flexibility for controlling Windows without a mouse. A Core Ultra 7 is a step above the entry-level chips found in cheaper machines, giving it headroom for multitasking and creative software while being backed up with a 24-hour battery from a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners will also be able to take advantage of features like Quick Share and Multi Control to move files and mirror screens between devices. Best Buy has the Galaxy Book6 priced at $799.99, 45% off or a $650 savings from its $1,449.99 MSRP.
The HP OmniBook 3
Not every great deal has to be a premium laptop, and the HP OmniBook 3 proves it. Best Buy has this 16-inch 2K touchscreen laptop, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD in mica silver, rated 4.6 stars by buyers. its one of the more affordable Copilot+ laptops on the market, making it an easy recommendation for students and anyone who mostly browses, streams, and works in documents.
The 16-inch 2K touchscreen is a great feature at this pricepoint, giving buyers a large, sharp display without the premium markup of a higher-end laptop. The OmniBook 3 is listed at Best Buy for $479.99, saving 45% or $400 off its $879.99 MSRP. That outstrips the standard 30% discounts seen across Best Buy's laptops.
its connectivity options only add to the bargain, featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, keeping this laptop relevant for the foreseeable future. The 8GB of memory is the main compromise, since power users who juggle dozens of applications may want more. But for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, and document editing, it's more than enough.
The Asus Zenbook A14
Asus has been pushing the limits of how light a laptop can be, and the Zenbook A14 is a great example. Best Buy's version of the 14-inch ultrabook features a 2K OLED screen, a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage in a zabriskie beige finish, rated 4.6 stars by more than 480 owners. The Snapdragon X Plus is built on ARM architecture, the same approach Apple uses for its M-series chips, and that translates into exceptional battery life and quiet, cool operation.
The Zenbook A14 is genuinely light, weighing just 2.4 pounds with a battery rated for up to 32 hours, making it one of the most endurance-focused ultrabooks around. Its 600-nit OLED display stays readable even outdoors, and the all-Ceraluminum chassis meets MIL-STD 810H military durability standards.
As a Copilot+ PC with a 45 TOPS NPU, it also brings on-device AI features, while the backlit keyboard and large touchpad keep daily use comfortable. Best Buy has it listed at $699.99, a $300 saving or 30% discount off its $999.99 MSRP. Budget Windows laptops have been able to rival the MacBook Air power-wise for years, and the Zenbook A14 goes further by matching its portability and endurance at a deep-discounted price.
Methodology
Every laptop on this list had to meet the same two criteria to qualify. First, each needed a deep discount of at least 30% off its regular retail price, as anything less doesn't really represent a significant deal due to how frequently Best Buy discounts laptops. Second, each model needed strong customer reviews alongside a spec sheet that still makes sense for the discounted price.
The customer ratings on the five picks range from 4.4 to 4.8 stars, which reflects solid real-world satisfaction. Every model here clears that 30% bar, with the OmniBook X Flip, Zephyrus G14, and Zenbook A14 each coming in at 30% off, while the Galaxy Book6 and OmniBook 3 go further at 45% off.
We also made sure to pick laptops covering a range of needs, from the 2-in-1 flexibility of the HP OmniBook X Flip to the gaming power of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, the big screen of the Samsung Galaxy Book6, the budget value of the HP OmniBook 3, and the portability of the Asus Zenbook A14. Pricing and availability at Best Buy can change quickly, especially during back-to-school season, so shoppers should confirm the current deal on each product before committing.