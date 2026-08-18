5 High-Rated Laptops With Deep Discounts At Best Buy In August 2026

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Best Buy is one of the biggest retail sources for laptops, and August is one of the best months to look for a deal. With back-to-school season in full swing, the retailer routinely knocks hundreds of dollars off popular models, making this a prime window to upgrade a laptop that's seen better days. The catch is separating genuine bargains from discounts that look bigger than they really are, which is where a little homework comes in handy before hitting the buy button.

A laptop marked down by 10% or 15% is nice, but it's not the same as a proper deep discount. This guide rounds up five top-rated laptops on sale at Best Buy in August 2026, each with a deep discount of at least 30% off its regular price. It includes 2-in-1s, thin-and-light ultrabooks, and a gaming powerhouse. There's something for everyone, including students, remote workers, and gamers.

Every model below has strong customer ratings, and a spec sheet that looks even better with a solid discounted price. Shoppers who want a broader sense of what makes a solid budget laptop can check how Consumer Reports ranks the best cheap options. For anyone who already knows what they want from Best Buy, here are five great deals to watch out for this month. Most of these can also be charged with a 45W or 65W USB-C battery pack too.