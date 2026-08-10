5 Laptops More Powerful Than The Xbox Series X

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The Xbox Series X is an impressive gaming console, but its custom chip is no longer the high-end offering it once was. The console features a custom RDNA 2 GPU with 52 compute units running at a locked 1.825GHz, producing 12.155 teraflops of GPU compute power, paired with eight Zen 2 CPU cores at up to 3.8GHz. When thinking about an Xbox Series X GPU equivalent, the graphical performance lands somewhere between an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super and an RTX 3060 Ti, or an AMD RX 6700 XT for real-world gaming.

The original marketing leaned on first-party titles like "Gears 5," which benchmarked at very similar performance to an RTX 2080, but that was a showcase that squeezed every drop of power out of the hardware and wasn't a representation of the average gamer's back catalog. In practice, the Series X sits firmly in the mid-range of the PC graphics stack, matching its closest equivalents within five to 10% at 1440p.

This matters because it also means plenty of gaming laptops now outpace the console, though it is hard to find many within $100 of the Series X's price tag with the cost of electronics skyrocketing. The console is still a great gaming option, and there are ways to get more out of an Xbox Series X, but for buyers wanting to get into PC gaming, the case for a laptop now holds water, especially if you look at the MSI Thin 15, Acer Nitro V 16, or even the Lenovo LOQ 15.