5 Disadvantages Of Buying An Xbox In 2026

Playing video games is one of the most popular forms of entertainment. There's a video game genre for everyone (even for people who don't really like video games). However, what console should you buy to play the games? Once upon a time, that question carried a lot of weight, but today, not so much. Unless you buy an Xbox.

Before we continue, we should clarify the above statement. When the Xbox Series X released, it was an excellent, powerful gaming platform that paved the way for the next generation of games. The Series S, while not as powerful, was a more budget-friendly alternative because it used cheaper hardware. While these consoles lagged behind the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 in sales and popularity, they still held their own and carved out a dedicated niche and market.

However, as time went on, the returns owners got out of these consoles steadily decreased. Rival consoles passed by the Xbox, and upper management made some questionable decisions that left the brand in a dubious position. While the Xbox is by no means a bad console, you simply aren't getting the best bang for your buck if you buy one in 2026.