The Navy's 3D-Printed Drones Could Be A Game Changer For Ships At Sea

Modern naval warfare is rapidly changing in a time when drones are becoming an effective tool that navies can't do without. The conflicts in Ukraine and Iran have demonstrated the effectiveness of drones in combat, leading to a surge in advancements for small, expendable drones. The use of drones in naval warfare is becoming more common, to the point where drone swarms are becoming a threat to aircraft carriers, underscoring the need to field drone capability at sea.

While these drones are generally cost-effective, the logistics involved in getting them to U.S. Navy ships out at sea is a bigger problem due to high costs and delays. Firestorm Labs has demonstrated a solution to this problem by fielding a containerized 3D-printing facility aboard a Navy ship, which manufactured first-person-view (FPV) drones called Squall. This was done while en route to a Navy exercise called the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC). The drone parts were additively manufactured and assembled on the ship.

Firestorm Labs is one of several companies that demonstrated additive manufacturing technologies during RIMPAC 2026. The exercise was used as a large-scale technology demonstration effort, with the Navy's Project Overmatch (a huge AI-powered data aggregation project) being tested as well. The companies were given the opportunity to demonstrate additive manufacturing technology for different uses as part of a Naval Postgraduate School initiative. The Firestorm solution printed over 1,000 parts during the deployment on the USS Essex, including spare parts for other uses onboard the ship.