Enable These Settings To Instantly Improve The Audio Quality On Your Samsung Phone

If you own a Samsung Galaxy, from the S24 up to the latest, the S26 models, and you've noticed spotty audio quality coming from your phone's speakers, there are a few adjustments you can make to fix the problem. The first thing you want to do, especially if you're watching movies or listening to music, is enable Dolby Atmos. Atmos provides more immersive, multi-dimensional sound and, thanks to Samsung phones, it works well even on smaller handheld device speakers.

There are a couple of ways to do this; you can enable Atmos via a quick icon in the drop-down quick access tray, for example, but if you want to customize additional audio settings, it's best to do it from your system settings screen. Navigate to Settings, then Sounds and vibration, then Sound quality and effects, and enable the toggle next to Dolby Atmos. You can also tap on the Dolby Atmos option to bring up a sub-menu where you can choose the audio profile you want: automatic, movie, music, or voice.

If you back up one menu to Sound quality and effects, you can enable other sound-related settings that might improve your experience. The system equalizer allows you to choose audio themes to match what you're listening to. Meanwhile, you can enable loudness normalization or enable adaptive sound tuned for your ears — it works best when wearing headphones — and access the UHQ (Ultra High Quality) upscaler. Do note the upscaler is only available when wearing compatible headphones, like Samsung's Galaxy Buds3, Buds3 Pro, or the new Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro.