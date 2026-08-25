5 Perks Of Switching To An OLED Tablet

If you're looking to purchase a new tablet, one of the display specs for a tablet that is worth paying extra for is OLED display technology. An OLED (or organic light emitting diode) display doesn't need a backlight, as each pixel consists of organic material that emits light when electricity passes through it. Not needing a backlight makes this display technology ideal for small portable devices, like smartphones and tablets, although it's also found in high-quality TVs. OLED technology creates deep blacks and impressive contrast ratios, resulting in displays that offer maximum image quality.

OLEDs give you outstanding performance, but they typically make a tablet more expensive than other display technologies. Fortunately, having an OLED screen on a tablet provides several benefits that can justify the extra cost. For starters, having this display will give you a more immersive experience while watching movies and TV shows. People who use their tablets for gaming will appreciate the almost immediate response times of OLED pixels, which leads to smoother gaming results. Manufacturers can create thinner screens with OLED technology because they don't need a backlight. You can clearly view the OLED tablet from almost any angle, allowing for simple screen sharing and collaboration. This type of technology should also help with eyestrain, as it emits less blue light than traditional tablet displays.