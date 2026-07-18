4 Tablet Display Specs Worth Paying Extra For

While resolution is an important spec to keep in mind, it's actually the pixels per inch (PPI) that you want to take into account when choosing your next tablet because the resolution of a tablet's display versus the size of the tablet's screen itself actually changes the PPI drastically. If you have a higher PPI, then you have a clearer, crisper image, as the pixels are closer together and harder to spot individually. Alternatively, a lower PPI means that the image might not appear as sharp or clear.

Having a sharp-looking image can be important, especially if you're planning to use your tablet for entertainment purposes. A higher PPI and sharper image can also be extremely important for creative users who plan to use their tablet for art. Many higher-end tablets will sport a higher PPI as well. The Liquid Retina displays found in iPads like the iPad Air often feature at least 264 PPI, providing a crisp and clear image, which has likely helped the iPad remain one of the best-reviewed tablets on Amazon.

For tablets, the sweet spot for optimal PPI is going to be between 250 and 300 PPI. That means having a tablet with a high enough resolution that even at 11 to 13 inches, it provides a PPI above 250. You can calculate the PPI yourself by using the following formula: PPI = √(Width² + Height²) / Diagonal Size. Alternatively, you can always make use of online PPI calculators to help you get an idea of what PPI the tablet offers before you buy it.