3 Of The Slimmest OLED TVs On The Market In 2026

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OLED TVs are highly desirable for their excellent image quality, color accuracy, and beautiful contrast. Manufacturers are constantly improving the tech within OLED TVs to create an even better picture and faster response times, but that's not all they're doing; they're also innovating the form factor of OLEDs year after year. These days, you can get an ultra-slim OLED TV that's almost as thin as a smartphone. These are great TVs for minimalists or anyone else who values lightweight tech and practicality.

We took a close look at some of the slimmest OLED TVs on the market in 2026 and made a list of ones that are worth buying. These are all zero-gap models designed to be mounted flush against the wall, giving you maximum living space and a modern aesthetic in your home. We only included one TV per brand, so you can choose based on preferences — or you can refer to which smart TV brands rank best in customer satisfaction. But rest assured, each TV listed below ranks highly in terms of user reviews and professional recommendations.