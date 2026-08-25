What Does An Amazon 'PMTS' Charge Mean On Your Prime Account?

Regularly reviewing your bank and credit card statements is important. Not only does it help you understand your finances better, keeping you aware of your income and expenditures and helping you budget properly, but it can also help you identify financial discrepancies. Keeping an eye out for transactions or charges you don't recognize can help you detect fraud early.

It's particularly important to monitor your transactions if you have an online shopping account with a retailer like Amazon because, if your debit or credit card is linked to that account and the account is hacked, the bad actor might be able to make unauthorized purchases using your card. I have personal experience of this: My Amazon account was compromised, and the hacker used my debit card to purchase several Amazon gift cards that they then sent to themselves. Fortunately, I identified the issue quickly, and it was resolved, but I've been vigilant ever since.

But while it's crucial to watch out for unexpected Amazon charges, it's also important to be able to identify what certain charges are, so that you can determine if they're legit or not. Amazon uses various billing descriptors on bank and credit card statements, and while the names for some of these charges are obvious (e.g., Amazon Bookstore), others are less obvious. The Amazon PMTS charge on your Prime account can be one of these more confusing descriptors, but it's really only worth worrying about in certain cases. Below, we break down what an Amazon PMTS charge on your account means.