How To Enable HDMI-CEC On Your LG TV

HDMI-Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) is a feature you'll find on most newer TVs, audio-video (AV) receivers, streaming devices, and several other HDMI components. When enabled, HDMI-CEC allows you to use a single remote to control all your TV-watching equipment, including power and volume commands. The technology is fairly ubiquitous at this point, with the only hiccup being that no one manufacturer calls it the same thing. If you happen to own an LG TV, HDMI-CEC may be called Simplink or Auto Power, and turning it on is pretty straightforward.

For TVs running webOS 6 or later, press the Settings button on your LG remote, then select All Settings, then General, then Devices, then HDMI Settings, then Simplink (HDMI-CEC). Drag the toggle to the on position, and you should be good to go. Should your TV be running webOS 4.5, the General and Devices menus are replaced by a single Connection option. And for webOS 4.0 or earlier, there's no HDMI Settings option.

In order for HDMI-CEC to work correctly, whatever devices you'd like to control will also need to have their CEC settings enabled. Once you've done so, here's an example of what you have to look forward to: walking into your living room, turning on your PlayStation 5 via its DualSense controller, and your TV automatically powers on and switches to the correct HDMI input. When you're done gaming and want to switch over to your Apple TV 4K, press any button on the Siri remote, and your TV should switch over to your Apple TV input.