Shopping At Best Buy Looked Completely Different In The '90s

If you walk into a Best Buy today, you may walk by dozens of TVs, a Magnolia section, and a selection of smartphones, drones, and Ring doorbell cameras. A small portion of video games may be in the back alongside a section featuring car radios, but compared to a Best Buy in the 1990s, you'd think they are completely different stores. It was one of the most popular electronics businesses around and one where people would buy the latest tech, gear, and line up outside to get their hands on the latest games and consoles.

You see, shopping at Best Buy back then was an experience. The aisles and check out registers would be bathed in yellow light from the iconic yellow price-tag logo that hung from the rafters. Dedicated aisles contained physical CDs, DVDs, TVs, and video games complete with game stations to play the latest release to try out before you bought it. There was an entire section dedicated to car audio for you to dream about your next stereo upgrade or radar detector purchase, and there was a window to the installation area to watch the installers work their magic.

Today, online shopping has largely replaced physical electronics store, but while rivals such as CompUSA, Radio Shack, and Circuit City have all perished, Best Buy has adapted with smaller stores and new tactics, including Best Buy Tech Fest. Yes, it may be more convenient to shop on Best Buy's website, but there was nothing like browsing aisles of this iconic retailer in the 1990s.