4 Disadvantages Of Using The Google Home App As A Smart Hub
The entire point of installing smart home devices in your home is to maximize your day-to-day convenience. Thus, it's important to choose a smart home platform that delivers in this capacity. Although you might be tempted to opt for Google Home's app due to factors like name recognition, you should conduct research first to confirm this is the right platform for you. The Google Home app actually has certain limitations worth being aware of before committing to it as your smart home platform.
If you're just getting started setting up a smart home, you might also benefit from learning about some of the best easy smart home upgrades for beginners. Additionally, various apps that can improve your smart home experience may compensate for some of the weaknesses of Google Home. While this certainly isn't an editorial on why Google Home's app is wrong for everyone, it's wise to know what you're getting into when choosing a platform for your smart home devices.
The Google Home app may present privacy concerns
One of the key features a platform like Google Home offers is the option to control various smart devices through voice commands. Google Home will store recordings users make, ostensibly to improve the quality of its services. However, depending on your priorities, you might not feel entirely comfortable with this aspect of the platform.
You technically have the option to review and delete the recordings Google Home saves. As such, you undeniably have some control over your privacy when using the tool. Nevertheless, if privacy is a significant concern of yours, you might want to thoroughly review Google's relevant policies for Google Home before choosing it as the platform through which you'll control all your smart home devices. Just remember that while smart home devices often have their own apps that you can use in lieu of a platform like Google Home, they might involve their own privacy concerns. Make sure you understand the privacy and user data policies of these tools and services if you're thinking about using them as alternatives to Google Home.
Google Home might not be as reliable as you wish
Google Home might be an example of a service that sounds helpful on paper. The issue is, problems can arise when it becomes apparent the service doesn't work as consistently as users may expect. Unfortunately, based on user reports, Google Home's lack of reliability can manifest in various ways.
Multiple users in communities like the Google Home subreddit complain that Google Home app functions that once worked perfectly stop working without explanation. For example, various users explain how they could once rely on Google Home for simple tasks like turning on and playing radio stations, only for the service to suddenly stop responding properly to these commands. Users submitting complaints to Google's support center report similar issues. Similarly, the service appears to lose the ability to control certain smart home devices that it was once able to control.
Some users even report that the information Google Home provides when users ask Gemini questions Google Assistant would have handled fine can be simply inaccurate or based on flawed sources. One user states that the service will provide the incorrect temperature when asked for a weather report. Another complains that it uses less reliable sources, such as Facebook, when answering questions. While the idea of a centralized hub for smart devices is solid, if user complaints are to be believed, Google Home's execution of the concept may leave a lot to be desired.
Google appears to be pushing a subscription model for Google Home
In the same subreddit, various users also argue that Google Assistant, the voice-enabled feature of Google Home, has been performing less and less impressively in recent years. Multiple users have claimed Google is intentionally allowing Google Assistant to become less reliable so users will be more inclined to accept Gemini as their new smart home assistant. That may not be a fair accusation. Regardless, it likely is fair to say the folks at Google wouldn't be unhappy if users adopted Gemini enthusiastically. That may at least be partially due to the fact that Google has decided to lock some basic Gemini-centric AI features behind a subscription.
In some parts of the world, Google Home users now have the option to upgrade to Google Home Premium, allowing them to access features like leveraging Gemini to establish automations. This tactic of requiring users to subscribe to a premium service to take advantage of not particularly sophisticated AI features might indicate that Google's long-term plans for Google Home involve pushing users in the subscription direction. That's worth keeping in mind if you're on the fence about embracing the platform.
Google Home's app might not work with all apps and products
One of the benefits of a platform like Google Home (when it's working properly) involves centralizing how you control your various smart home products and services. Google Home needs to integrate with such products, their associated apps, or both if it's going to be as useful as it can be. As you might suspect, Google Home isn't necessarily compatible with every single smart home product and app that a user might wish.
This once again highlights the value of performing thorough research. You don't want to set up Google Home, only to realize that it doesn't fully integrate with the main smart home products you already use. In your research, you might find other information that can help you decide whether this is the ideal platform for your smart home ecosystem. For instance, perhaps learning more about the reasons users ditch their Google Home speakers will help you further appreciate why this platform isn't the only option worth considering. On the other hand, if you haven't already invested in smart home products, you could always look for those that Google Home is compatible with.
Again, this isn't meant to argue that users can't derive any value from Google Home. Obviously, if you're a current user who's already happy with your Google Home experience, you shouldn't abandon a service that works for you just because others have complaints. Still, if you're interested in the platform because you think it will offer an easy way to control all your smart home products, it at least helps to know why some might encourage you to reconsider.