5 Essential Apps That Will Upgrade Your Smart Home Experience In 2026

While most smart home devices you'd purchase probably come with their own app, it often means they also come with the need to subscribe to a service or use that company's cloud servers to handle your data. This makes things more convenient, but it also means you're reliant on a third-party company. If you're someone who wants to host your own local, server-operated smart home, then the gold standard is Home Assistant.

This community-supported app is an uber-powerful smart home sanctuary that has hundreds of add-ons and integrations from most of the top smart home brands. This means you can pull all the devices you may already own together into one interface. The automations and community-sourced hacks are also quite impressive, allowing for cross-brand connections that wouldn't be achievable without this Swiss Army knife of an app.

Of course, Home Assistant isn't for the faint of heart when it comes to the tech side. The app requires you to have a server of some sort to host everything, or you'll need to subscribe to a virtual server. Then you'll have to get into the weeds and program your server to speak to all the devices you have. There's a vibrant community of hobbyists and hackers here to help, though, and in the age of AI, chatbots can help you to find answers to most questions. It's pretty doable with a little patience, and gets you your own, private smart home server that's local, safe, and decidedly yours.