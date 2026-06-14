5 Reasons Why People Ditch Their Google Home Speakers

Smart assistant speakers are meant to make our daily lives a bit easier by controlling smart homes through the majesty of voice. But constant glitches can drive many of us to use them as smart frisbees instead. You have almost certainly seen the marketing, with Gemini-powered hardware and a redesigned Google Home app promising a seamless future for you to manage your home with simple commands. Instead, some users are shouting at Google speakers trying to use the now deprecated broadcast feature .

While competitors seem to bring out new speakers and technology every five minutes, Google Home devices are stagnant, with no new speaker releases for years. Early adopters buying into the Google Home ecosystem might have trusted its development, and there are plenty of gadgets from the brand worth buying in 2026. But the buggy Spring 2026 update, creeping monetization, and the optional Gemini upgrade that doesn't let users move back to Google Assistant aren't a good look, even though there are plenty of cool new Google Home features to balance it out.

The good news is we might be finally getting a new Google Home speaker by the end of June 2026 – but this claim is based on a single retail listing on Best Buy Canada, so take it with a handful of salt. Regardless, when a platform stops functioning reliably, it loses its place in the living room. From paywalled AI upgrades to superior audio alternatives, consumers have clear reasons to move away from the ecosystem. Some are even finding different ways to use their old Google Home speakers, breathing new life into the devices.