Is Using Your Old Phone For Trade-In Value Actually Worth It?

With trade-ins, you'll typically get the lowest rates in retail settings and higher rates when dealing with carriers or manufacturers. With the manufacturer, you'll find the best rates on new products or ones that have yet to launch. You might get a free phone from a carrier, but you may need to add a new line or switch from a competitor, and rebates will likely come via monthly credits on a device financing plan.

For a 256 GB Galaxy S24 in good condition (unlocked, display intact, minimal to no wear), Best Buy quoted us $140, while Gazelle offered $227. Samsung would credit $280 toward the purchase of a new phone on its site. Google offered $300 in conjunction with a pre-order for a Pixel 11 Pro, but only $190 when we switched over to a Pixel 10a. Apple, which offered $125 for a Galaxy S22 Ultra, did not offer anything for a newer phone.

Going through the carriers, T-Mobile was willing to cover the full cost of various phones, including the $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with that trade-in. However, we would've needed a new line on its GoNext 5G plan. Credits would be applied over a 36-month financing agreement. Otherwise, we'd only get $140, just like Best Buy. AT&T and Mint Mobile offered $160 outside of their active sign-on promos. We were not able to access a quote from Verizon without an eligible IMEI.

In the open marketplace as of writing, Swappa sellers are averaging in the upper $300s range, with the floor coming in at $320. Most eBay listings come from institutional sellers — Cellfeee was selling 256 GB S24 units for $381. We found a couple of listings from individual sellers at $320 and $350.