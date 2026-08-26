5 Of The Thinnest Tablets You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tablets have come a long way, both in terms of raw performance and form factor. While phones first got chunky then ultra-thin, and now they're somewhat in between, tablets have largely become thinner with time. Huawei particularly has been killing it with really ultra-thin options in the global market, like the 13-inch MatePad Pro at 4.7mm and 1.1 lbs, but the company doesn't sell its products in the U.S. Still, U.S. consumers have plenty of other options to choose from; some of the thinnest tablets include options like Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air, Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and the reMarkable Paper Pro.

In addition to their ultra-thin form factor, these ultra-slim tablets offer some of the best specs in the market. These tablets show that you can have powerful specs and still have a great battery life for a full day of work, despite having a sleek design. So, even if you're looking for a high-end tablet to set free your creativity and not compromise on portability, these are also the best options customers can find. We at BGR have reviewed some of these tablets, but all these picks have been praised by the media and customers in general.