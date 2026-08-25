This European Company Is Turning Old Wind Turbines Into Tiny Houses

Wind power and solar power are often pitted against each other, but collectively, they might be the key to our planet remaining habitable in the future. Focusing on just wind turbines, they may not be perfect, but they're only getting better. Their blades are now longer and can capture more wind energy. They're taller and the rotors are larger. If this growth spurt continues, by 2035, they're expected to produce 30 megawatts. That's impressive considering that the output today has a maximum of a much more modest 15 megawatts.

A wind turbine typically has a service life of around 30 years, though that figure applies only to the foundations and the tower. Other components, like generators and blades, are generally expected to bite the dust a lot earlier due to wear and tear. Wind turbine blades are made of composite materials like fiberglass that can be hard to recycle or dispose of safely. This is the key reason why in places like Europe, people are actively trying to repurpose them.

Along with lending turbine blades new life as bridge girders, one company is turning them into cute tiny houses. Blade-Made, a company from the Netherlands, presented its Nacelle Micro Home, made out of wind turbine materials (seen below). The Dutch Design Foundation helped facilitate this construction based on concept drawings by Superuse, with Reliving.nl taking over the interior design. Though this use is experimental, Blade-Made has already made its mark with interesting projects that have found unexpected uses for four old blades. A sound barrier is one, but the more mainstream use cases include a small bench made out of three blades (currently found in a Shenzhen mall) and a functional Blade-Made playground in Rotterdam.