The Underrated Feature Of Physical Keyboards You Should Be Using More

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When choosing a new keyboard, most people focus on the design, including switch types, general layout, lighting effects, and other minor features. To be fair, all that stuff is important. But there's another aspect of physical keyboards that goes overlooked, and quite frankly, it's something that everyone should be using more. That's the dedicated media keys to pause, play, skip tracks, and adjust volume. Even keyboards that don't have physical keys for each of these controls often have a Function key (Fn) that you can use as a secondary option — you press the function key and another in combination.

The dedicated keys are really the cream of the crop though. The issue is that when switching to a smaller physical keyboard, manufacturers often omit these extra buttons to save space. The same is true of physical keyboards that are perfect for traveling or on-the-go use; they're compact and eliminate a lot of extra functions in lieu of a portable profile, like dropping the side numpad. You almost have to seek out physical keyboards that specifically incorporate media keys. The Razer Huntsman V3, Redragon K512, and HyperX Alloy Core are all examples of boards that have dedicated keys. They're also available at varying price points, showing that you don't necessarily have to spring for an expensive or ultra-premium model to find the feature.

But why media keys? It's simple, they make controlling media so much easier, and you don't need onscreen feedback to understand when a command works. You can use them while doing other things like playing games, watching online video, or even manipulating your background media during a meeting.