The Pixel 11 Pro's Notification LED Can Be A Lot More Useful With This Free App

On the Pixel 11 Pro lineup, the new HiLight feature brings various colored LED lights next to the camera lens to provide different, more silent notifications. It's one of several cool features arriving with the Pixel 11 Pro. Useful as it can be, Google currently only has it working with phone calls and Gemini interactions — but a developer by the name of Dhananjay Bhosale (@Dhanajay_Tech) has created a free app for users to get even more out of this feature.

Spotted by David Imel of The Verge, HiLight Studio is available through the developer's GitHub page and offers users the ability to access a wide variety of color options, including animated patterns or solid colors, across the Pixel 11 Pro's eight LED colors. Users that want to try this one for themselves, however, may need a bit of technical know-how, as the app does need shell-level access to a system service in order to function properly. Users will also need to know how to sideload apps.

What's notable about this release is that Google stated third-party developers would not be able to access these LEDs — though interestingly, users are able to access this app without rooting their device. It's also free and isn't supported by ads. Though some users may simply be happy that the Pixel 11 brought back a feature not seen on Android in years, those who want to tinker with the LED notifications may have a bit of fun with the HiLight Studio app.