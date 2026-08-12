5 Cool New Features Coming With The Google Pixel 11

Magic Capture is Google's flagship new camera feature. It is designed to handle the moments when framing a shot means you might miss it. With the feature enabled, you can hit the shutter once, and your Pixel 11 will record a video, pull the best frames out of it, and hand you the still photos with automatic cropping and unblurring applied, along with the original video. Google suggests this could be a particularly useful feature for parents, pet owners, and anyone who has spent a birthday party staring at a viewfinder instead of the party. It is available across the entire Pixel 11 series rather than being reserved for the Pro models.

Google isn't the first to introduce such a feature. Samsung offered a feature called Single Take on the Galaxy S20 back in 2020, which captured up to 14 photos and videos from a burst of up to 10 seconds and let its AI pick the winners. What's changed since then is the AI processing behind selecting the best images, and the face unblurring in particular appears to have come a long way.

It's a great year for Pixel cameras, as the Pixel 11 Pro will also improve the longstanding Night Sight feature, capturing low-light shots up to 4.5x faster than before and requiring less light, all while maintaining the same quality. Pixel phones already rank well in our roundup of popular smartphone cameras, and these features widen the gap even further.