Your Old iPhone X And 2018 MacBook Pro Are Obsolete Now — Here's What That Means

If your Apple product has been classified as obsolete, it's not the end of the world. It just means neither you nor a technician can order new parts from Apple to repair it. You can still continue using your device, but if it starts having problems, your only option would be to visit an independent repair shop and hope they'd have the necessary parts among their existing stock. Upgrading is always an option, but that might not always be desirable — especially because Apple raised the prices on most of its products in June 2026.

You may be able to source third-party components, such as batteries, or procure working parts from a dead device to restore your faulty hardware. However, reliability is a concern in either scenario. Third-party offerings may not meet the same quality standards as Apple's genuine parts do, and since scavenged parts are likely already old, they could give out at any time.

If your product has been marked obsolete, then it's also unlikely to receive significant software updates. Not all Apple devices can run the latest versions of iOS or macOS, so if you opt to use an unsupported Apple product, it may only be able to receive critical security patches — if that. That said, iPhones do tend to receive security updates for up to eight years following release. The 2017 iPhone X can't run anything past iOS 16, but it still got a security update via iOS version 16.7.16 in May 2026. Conversely, the 2018 MacBook Pro received macOS 15 Sequoia as its last major macOS update, but — being an Intel-powered machine — it's not slated to get the macOS 27 Golden Gate update in September 2026.