5 Terrible Sci-Fi Movies On Syfy That You Absolutely Have To Watch

Syfy is home to some pretty fun content. Often one to capitalize on popular concepts, zombie fans may know the network for "Z Nation," arguably its response to AMC's "The Walking Dead." It's also home to the "Battlestar Galactica" series, easily one of the best science fiction shows of all time. If you give the channel a perusal, it has some amazingly underrated projects.

However, Syfy is also home to some pretty bad made-for-TV movies. Think of it as the Lifetime for sci-fi. Some of its offerings, like the "Sharknado" franchise, have a lasting impact on popular culture, whereas others are entirely awful. Of course, there is a range, and some of the channel's worst offerings are still worth a watch, even if it's just because of the leading actor or an interesting premise.

If you are willing to give some truly bad films a chance, these are the ones to prioritize from Syfy. They include cryptid creatures, strange hybrids, legendary horror stars, and B-list imitations. The CGI is questionable, the plots outlandish, and the acting isn't always the best, but these are some terrible movies you absolutely need to see at least once.