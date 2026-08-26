What Samsung Users Miss Most After Switching To Google Messages
Samsung officially discontinued its text messaging app Samsung Messages in July, 2026 for those in the United States running Android 12 or later, leaving users unable to send texts through an app they grew familiar with and fond of. As part of the change, Samsung pointed users to the Google Messages app as an "upgrade" which would automatically fill with all your Samsung Messages chats once you set it as your new default messaging app.
The idea was that it would be a seamless experience. Users, however, are not universally happy about it. Online many complaints have focused on the layout of Google Messages compared to Samsung, referring to it as ugly and not as user-friendly. Furthermore, it's said to lag more often, while using phone battery much more aggressively. To use the advanced features of Google Messages — such as Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging, or AI enhancements – you must have a Google email address. Samsung Messages required no such email tie-in.
Users miss the lack of AI features
Samsung Messages did not use AI features the way Google Messages does, and that has left users unhappy. Integrating with Google Gemini, the messaging app offers features like smart replies, photo edits, and more. Discussion online is heavily critical of this change, with the feel that AI is smothering what used to be a fun experience.
Complaints touch on the suspicion that Google Messages could be used to obtain user data for commercial value, via the AI features. Google Gemini does collect some data including media you share through it and prompts you ask of it. Customers are also annoyed at what they refer to as the constant Gemini AI notifications and pop-ups asking them to use the features. This can be turned off and you are not forced to use it, but users miss that Samsung Messages involved no such pushy requests. This could be seen as just another reason to stop using SMS messaging on Android.
Other messaging apps to consider
Of course, with the shift to Google Messages and the many changes coming to the app in 2026, it is not the only text messaging app available on Android devices. When it comes to finding alternative texting apps, there are ones that come recommended by former users who relied on Samsung Messages before it was discontinued. One such app is Textra. Users enjoy its customization, saying they find it similar to that of Samsung Messages in the way you can change colors and themes. Plus, it's said to be much more user-friendly than Google's app.
Other online recommendations are to download and use the Fossify, or SMS Organizer apps. Both help keep track of texts, meetings, and more. However, keep in mind that neither come with RCS, and are updated less frequently than Google Messages. While there are alternatives, it's likely they'll never fully replace the experience of Samsung Messages.