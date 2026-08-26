What Samsung Users Miss Most After Switching To Google Messages

Samsung officially discontinued its text messaging app Samsung Messages in July, 2026 for those in the United States running Android 12 or later, leaving users unable to send texts through an app they grew familiar with and fond of. As part of the change, Samsung pointed users to the Google Messages app as an "upgrade" which would automatically fill with all your Samsung Messages chats once you set it as your new default messaging app.

The idea was that it would be a seamless experience. Users, however, are not universally happy about it. Online many complaints have focused on the layout of Google Messages compared to Samsung, referring to it as ugly and not as user-friendly. Furthermore, it's said to lag more often, while using phone battery much more aggressively. To use the advanced features of Google Messages — such as Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging, or AI enhancements – you must have a Google email address. Samsung Messages required no such email tie-in.