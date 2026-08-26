The Motorola Razr Fold Has One Major Advantage Over The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Foldable phones have come a long, long way. Creased screens with brittle, vulnerable shielding have undergone a transformation into more serious contenders for even the best Android smartphones. Now the only real problems those engineers have to solve are all the other boring bothers that burden a typical smartphone. With that frame of mind, the head-to-heads this year are hotter than ever.
In one corner, Motorola has come swinging with its first-ever book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, with an impressive 8.1-inch inner display, a trio of 50MP cameras, and high-capacity charging capabilities whether you're plugging in or pushing out. Facing off against it is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, countering with a more compact form factor that folds out to 7.6 inches across and carries two 50MP cameras and a stronger overall ecosystem and support backbone.
At $1,900 each, you're going to want a device that can last you throughout the day, much less for the years to come. Foldable phones offer many exclusive features that give you the advantage over a flat handset, but the biggest factor to support that will be battery capacity. On that front, the Razr Fold has a crystal-clear advantage with a 25% higher capacity battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
The Motorola Razr Fold has a bigger battery than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a 4,800mAh battery, while the Razr Fold clocks in with a 6,000mAh cell. Both Samsung and Motorola are using silicon-carbon battery technology which enables immense gains in energy density. So far, phones using silicon-carbon batteries haven't had any major issues reported, but there is some concern this may occur, as silicon batteries are more prone to expanding over time. When charging, the Razr Fold can rejuice at up to 80 watts with a cable, 50 watts via a Qi wireless charger, and can even charge other devices wirelessly at 15 watts. The Fold 8 maxes out at 45 watts wired, 20 watts wireless, and a piddly 4.5 watts to another device wirelessly.
It's not just the battery where the Razr Fold bests the Fold 8 — it just has more impressive specs all around. The cover screen is 15% larger than the Fold 8, the internal screen is 18% larger, and the Motorola outshines Samsung with a maximum brightness rating of 6,000+ nits versus 3,000 nits on both displays. The Fold 8 also only offers a base configuration that carries 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage against the Razr Fold's 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. With many other factors equaling out, the bottom line is that Motorola offers up more phone for the money than Samsung does, but with a big payload comes big responsibilities. That bigger battery might last longer on paper, but perhaps not as long as you think in the long run.