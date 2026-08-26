The Motorola Razr Fold Has One Major Advantage Over The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Foldable phones have come a long, long way. Creased screens with brittle, vulnerable shielding have undergone a transformation into more serious contenders for even the best Android smartphones. Now the only real problems those engineers have to solve are all the other boring bothers that burden a typical smartphone. With that frame of mind, the head-to-heads this year are hotter than ever.

In one corner, Motorola has come swinging with its first-ever book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, with an impressive 8.1-inch inner display, a trio of 50MP cameras, and high-capacity charging capabilities whether you're plugging in or pushing out. Facing off against it is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, countering with a more compact form factor that folds out to 7.6 inches across and carries two 50MP cameras and a stronger overall ecosystem and support backbone.

At $1,900 each, you're going to want a device that can last you throughout the day, much less for the years to come. Foldable phones offer many exclusive features that give you the advantage over a flat handset, but the biggest factor to support that will be battery capacity. On that front, the Razr Fold has a crystal-clear advantage with a 25% higher capacity battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 8.