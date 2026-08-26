The Biggest Obstacle To This Offshore Solar Farm Isn't Saltwater - It's Barnacles

For engineers looking to set up solar farms in the ocean, there are plenty of hurdles to consider, from saltwater corrosion and rough seas to secure mooring and difficult maintenance. The humble barnacle can also prove a major challenge. Indeed, a solar farm set up in Singapore's Johor Strait near the town of Woodlands has been hampered by barnacles attaching themselves to the floating pontoons supporting the solar panels, adding significant weight and reducing the solar farm's overall buoyancy, according to environmental news site The Pulse.

Singapore has been turning to offshore solar for the obvious reason that it simply doesn't have enough land for large-scale solar farms. Completed in March 2021, the 5-MW Woodlands solar farm has 13,312 solar panels mounted on more than 30,000 floats and covers about 12 acres. The system was carefully designed for marine conditions, with a constant-tension mooring system to keep the array stable in waves and currents. It's built to generate around 6 million kWh of electricity a year and avoid roughly 4,258 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The developers of the facility were always aware of the risk of marine life causing disruption, with barnacles specifically identified as one of the challenges for the seawater-based project. Engineers also knew that other marine growth such as algae and mussels would be an issue and so set about designing and testing the system accordingly. The challenge now is finding a cost-effective way to control that growth over the coming years.