A Floating Solar Farm In The Netherlands Is Having A Big Effect On Underwater Habitats
Solar energy is expanding as a source of clean electricity, and with that expansion comes innovation. Scientists have found that building solar farms on degraded land can benefit wildlife and biodiversity in ways no one really predicted. Developing a comprehensive understanding of their impact will help us take full advantage of their potential. One creative project comes out of the Netherlands, where researchers installed 20 "Biohuts" underwater below different sections of the Bomhofsplas Solar Farm, a floating solar farm built on top of a lake. This was done in an effort to protect biodiversity and better understand how these facilities can be more ecosystem-friendly.
Between 2020 and 2023, Dutch researchers studied the Biohuts, which are essentially underwater cages designed to serve as food sources and artificial shelters for small fish. They found the installations attracted an increasing number of creatures and species over time, to the point that the Biohuts had become their own functioning ecosystem where microorganisms and invertebrates could thrive, benefiting those further up the food chain.
It wasn't just aquatic life that benefited, either. In a 2021 article published in the journal Sustainability focused on water quality below the Bomhofsplas Solar Farm, scientists noted that bird sounds could be heard beneath the panels, indicating that nests could be present. That's good news for proponents of solar energy, as it further proves that solar farms don't have to be disruptive and can actually be good for their surroundings.
Solar farms can create conditions for wildlife to thrive
By the end of the study, the Biohuts beneath Bomhofsplas had attracted over 400 fish and nearly 2,000 invertebrates including mussels and sponges. Based on the data, it seems that the structures do promote biodiversity as intended, making floating solar farms even more promising. Additionally, the panels provide shade, which can conserve water by reducing evaporation, while being cooled naturally by the water.
That birds could be finding homes beneath a floating solar farm is particularly interesting, as renewable energy projects like wind and solar often harm them more than other creatures. Studies show that birds can't tell the difference between solar farms and lakes to the point that it disrupts migration, so it's worth exploring whether building more panels on top of lakes could mitigate the harm.
Bomhofsplas Solar Farm is another great example of how these kinds of projects can be developed with local ecosystems in mind, counterbalancing potential habitat loss with thoughtful design choices. In California, solar farms are helping an endangered species, the San Joaquin kit fox, with fences specifically made to allow them access to the grounds while keeping larger predators out. It's not just wildlife that benefits, either. Solar panels are saving lives and creating opportunities for local residents, giving the technology purpose that extends far beyond the original and important goal of generating clean electricity.