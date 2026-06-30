A Floating Solar Farm In The Netherlands Is Having A Big Effect On Underwater Habitats

Solar energy is expanding as a source of clean electricity, and with that expansion comes innovation. Scientists have found that building solar farms on degraded land can benefit wildlife and biodiversity in ways no one really predicted. Developing a comprehensive understanding of their impact will help us take full advantage of their potential. One creative project comes out of the Netherlands, where researchers installed 20 "Biohuts" underwater below different sections of the Bomhofsplas Solar Farm, a floating solar farm built on top of a lake. This was done in an effort to protect biodiversity and better understand how these facilities can be more ecosystem-friendly.

Between 2020 and 2023, Dutch researchers studied the Biohuts, which are essentially underwater cages designed to serve as food sources and artificial shelters for small fish. They found the installations attracted an increasing number of creatures and species over time, to the point that the Biohuts had become their own functioning ecosystem where microorganisms and invertebrates could thrive, benefiting those further up the food chain.

It wasn't just aquatic life that benefited, either. In a 2021 article published in the journal Sustainability focused on water quality below the Bomhofsplas Solar Farm, scientists noted that bird sounds could be heard beneath the panels, indicating that nests could be present. That's good news for proponents of solar energy, as it further proves that solar farms don't have to be disruptive and can actually be good for their surroundings.