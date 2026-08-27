If Your Monitor Is Stuck In A Bright Room, Try This

Not everyone has the luxury of choosing between multiple rooms for their PC setup. If you only have one room where you can put your computer and it has a window in it, you'll likely run into an age-old monitor problem: glare. Glare can wash out the image on your PC display, while also creating distracting reflections. If you're gaming or watching a movie, a dark scene can be ruined by bright light shining in through the window or from overhead. It can become tiring or even uncomfortable looking constantly at a monitor with a glare issue, and it can interfere with your work if you can't read what's on the screen. But there are steps you can take to lessen the effect, starting with trying to control the light.

One of the easiest and most effective solutions is a blind or net curtain that shuts out or diffuses some of the light. You can then think about adding a lamp, LED strips, or even a glare-free monitor light bar to introduce lower, more controllable light when (and where) you want it. If blinds or curtains aren't an option, and you have the space, try positioning the monitor away from the window, or ideally perpendicular to the incoming light, rather than having the light source behind you. Other solutions include increasing the monitor's brightness to a point where it reduces the glare but not so much that it causes eye discomfort. You could also consider attaching a matte anti-glare screen protector to your display to scatter incoming light rather than reflect it directly back at you. Another option is a monitor shade, a physical enclosure that sits around the display to (at least partially) block incoming shafts of light.