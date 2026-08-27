4 Of The Best Belkin Gadgets You Can Buy In 2026

Introduced at the CES technology trade show in early 2026, the Belkin Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 is an improved version of the case launched a year prior. It offers protection for the portable gaming console and has slots to neatly hold up to 12 game cards. But what's most impressive is that it comes with a removable 10,000 mAh power bank that can fast-charge the unit at a rate of up to 30 W while you're on the go. An LED screen on the front of the power bank, viewable on the outside of the case, shows its remaining power so you know when it's time to recharge it and reload it for the next trip. It can recharge the Nintendo Switch 2 up to 1.5 times, perfect for a road trip or short flight. And you can charge the unit both while it's in storage and while you're playing.

Available in three colors, I saw this unit at the aforementioned Las Vegas trade show, and it's well constructed and sturdy with a mesh pocket at the top to hold other accessories, like cables. You can use the built-in stand to prop it up on an airline tray table. It even has a hidden pocket within the mesh pocket to hide an item tracker in case it's lost or stolen. Earning 4.3 stars on Amazon, buyers praise the build quality and fit for the console, and many love the built-in stand for hands-free display mode.