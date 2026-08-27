4 Of The Best Belkin Gadgets You Can Buy In 2026
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Belkin is a mobile accessories and computer peripherals company that is indirectly owned by Foxconn, otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group. Foxconn is a contract manufacturer that makes tons of products for a wide range of brands, including everything from smartphones to TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes, wearable devices, and more. In fact, Foxconn is one of the biggest contract manufacturers for the iPhone. Thus, there's major manufacturing power behind the brand, which acquired Belkin back in 2018.
Today, Belkin sells everything from power adapters and wireless chargers to charging docks, phone cases and screen protectors, charging cables, other mobile accessories, and even audio gear under its SoundForm sub-brand. If you're looking for the best Belkin gadgets, there are a few that are well reviewed in addition to being relatively new products the brand has launched in the last few years. These range from portable adapters to unique charging products, affordable headphones, and even a charging case for a popular portable gaming console.
Belkin Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2
Introduced at the CES technology trade show in early 2026, the Belkin Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 is an improved version of the case launched a year prior. It offers protection for the portable gaming console and has slots to neatly hold up to 12 game cards. But what's most impressive is that it comes with a removable 10,000 mAh power bank that can fast-charge the unit at a rate of up to 30 W while you're on the go. An LED screen on the front of the power bank, viewable on the outside of the case, shows its remaining power so you know when it's time to recharge it and reload it for the next trip. It can recharge the Nintendo Switch 2 up to 1.5 times, perfect for a road trip or short flight. And you can charge the unit both while it's in storage and while you're playing.
Available in three colors, I saw this unit at the aforementioned Las Vegas trade show, and it's well constructed and sturdy with a mesh pocket at the top to hold other accessories, like cables. You can use the built-in stand to prop it up on an airline tray table. It even has a hidden pocket within the mesh pocket to hide an item tracker in case it's lost or stolen. Earning 4.3 stars on Amazon, buyers praise the build quality and fit for the console, and many love the built-in stand for hands-free display mode.
Belkin Power Bank 20K (30 W) for Nintendo Switch 2
The idea that the Belkin Power Bank 20K (30 W) is for the Nintendo Switch 2 is mostly just marketing: there's no reason you can't use it for other mobile devices, too. The reason it's positioned as one of the best portable battery packs for Nintendo Switch 2 is because it has a massive 20,000 mAh capacity and offers up to 30 W total output charging. This makes it ideal for higher-powered devices like this gaming console versus a power bank you might buy just to recharge your phone on the go. But you can totally do that, too, or buy this power bank for any mobile gear that requires the same power.
It has a built-in USB-C cable and you can charge up to three devices at once using separate USB-A and USB-C cables and the other two built-in ports. It's compact and air travel friendly, and it's certified for safe charging. Since it offers such high power, it can recharge laptops and tablets, too. The benefit you get with a Nintendo Switch 2 is optimized charging and the ability to recharge it quickly up to three times. It's a great option for frequent travelers since you can keep the Switch 2 and other mobile gear going for a long time without needing to find an outlet. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from more than 300 shoppers, most love how quickly it charges, how small it is, and the fact that it has a built-in cable.
Belkin SoundForm Isolate Headphones
You usually don't expect cheap headphones to perform well, but there's value in these ones for certain situations. My son used the Belkin SoundForm Isolate noise-canceling over-ear headphones for many years at school. When they had computer time, rather than use a school-provided pair that many other students had worn throughout the day, which is admittedly kind of unsanitary, he brought these. Initially launched at the IFA trade show in Berlin back in 2024, they help eliminate distracting background noises, which is great for commuters especially, or work-from-homers who want to silence the sound of a loud furnace, for example, or a neighbor mowing the lawn.
With up to 60 hours of battery life, they're great for travel and have a built-in microphone for making and receiving hands-free calls as well. With multipoint, you can connect up to two devices at the same time, like your phone and laptop. Most important for his school use, they come with both USB-C and a 3.5 mm cable for wired listening when preferred, and fold up nicely for transport. With a 4.5-star rating on the Belkin site and 4.1 stars on Amazon, Amazon customers like that you can play calming ocean sounds using the built-in Isolate Effect mode, great for those with sensory issues. I have found the plush cups very comfortable. While they won't win any sound quality awards, for students or as a good back-up pair of headphones, they're great.
Belkin UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock
Also introduced at CES earlier in 2026, the Belkin UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock is compact, ideal for your nightstand or on your desk. It can charge up to three devices at the same time, with two wireless charging pads for compatible phones and earbuds cases and a built-in smartwatch holder. What's cool about this holder is that it has a spring-latch you can adjust to fit the proprietary chargers that come with certain Samsung, Google, and Apple smartwatches (you'll need your charging cable and puck to wind through it). Note that it does not work with the Pixel Watch 4 charger and presumably also the new Pixel Watch 5 charger since they employ a new upright cradle design.
Everything neatly stores in one spot while charging together, and this dock supports Qi2 25 W charging, which means you can charge a compatible phone at its fastest wireless charging capacity. For example, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max both support 25 W wireless charging as does the new Google Pixel 11 Pro. It's a handy accessory to pack into your luggage and use to charge all your gadgets from a single outlet in your hotel room, so travelers will love it.
Methodology
These Belkin products were chosen based on positive reviews from customers on both the Belkin website as well as etailers like Amazon. In some cases, I have seen, touched, and felt the newly launched products and been given a demo. I have also used one of them myself, as noted. They have both specs and features that impress, including new technology like Qi2 wireless charging. Some are designed to work with the latest tech products, like the Nintendo Switch 2. They come in at decent price points and are backed by Belkin's longstanding name in the business.