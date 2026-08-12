The Google Pixel Watch 5 Can Track Two Health Metrics Your Smartwatch Probably Can't

The new blood pressure feature is designed to spot patterns over time, flagging the kind of gradual strain on the heart that a single reading might miss. Similarly, insulin resistance tracking follows a trend across the month rather than delivering a single number. Google frames both as wellness tools rather than medical ones, so neither replaces a dedicated monitor. Both sit alongside existing health-tracking features the smartwatch already handles, including atrial fibrillation detection, stress tracking, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and breathing rate monitoring.

Workouts now begin with a Readiness Score, calculated from overnight recovery, that suggests whether to train hard or take it easy. If you've used a Whoop tracker or Oura Ring before, this should be familiar. This score appears alongside sleep metrics and the weather forecast in a revamped Morning Brief. From there, the Google Health app lets you build a session across more than 50 tracked exercises, including strength training, HIIT, running, swimming, hiking, basketball, and pickleball.

Custom strength and HIIT circuits with set reps, weights, and rest intervals will arrive in September, in the same update that will deliver the blood pressure and insulin resistance features. Once you start a workout, the watch offers audio and visual cues for every set and rest period and lets you adjust reps or weight mid-session. Outdoor workouts use dual-frequency GPS, which Google says is its most accurate yet at holding a signal on tree-covered trails and between tall buildings. A new Key Metrics view analyzes your performance afterward and tracks how close you are to your next personal best.