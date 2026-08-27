Sony Stopped Making Phones, But There's A Catch

Ah, Sony — a company known the world over for its long-lasting PlayStation consoles and Walkman music players. Its TV production arm, Sony Pictures Television, is even the distributor behind Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. But did you know that Sony has a large product line of Android phones?

Years following the Sony Ericsson days, the company's Xperia phones sat alongside its Samsung and LG counterparts on shop displays in the early 2010s. Then, starting in 2015, it spent a good few years in the realm of unlocked, direct-to-consumer phones until it stopped selling Xperia phones at U.S. retailers in 2024. While Sony has made them available to U.S. residents via online marketplaces like Amazon, the company has focused on positioning itself in the European and Japanese mobile markets, plus those in Taiwan and Hong Kong. So, yes, Sony is still releasing smartphones — but, purportedly, it's also no longer manufacturing them.

In May 2025, Japanese outlet Smartphone Digest noticed that Sony had updated some documentation about the types of products it manufactures at its various factories. Two Thai plants and one Chinese plant that were previously listed as smartphone producers were no longer listed as such. At the time, Sony was selling the Xperia 1 VII — which happens to be one of the best Android phones you can get that still has a headphone jack — and that model marked the beginning of the product line being assembled by a third party. During Sony's August 2025 earnings brief, the company's CFO, Lin Tao, told investors that Sony remained committed to its smartphone line, but she made no mention of production details.