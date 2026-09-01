5 Old Phones '90s Kids Will Definitely Remember

The '90s was an exciting time because it was the last decade of a century, which led to much uncertainty about the new millennium. Technology was really starting to boom. The internet was picking up steam, gamers had a variety of consoles to choose from between Nintendo, Sega, and Sony, and the variety of telephones was endless. Granted, unless it was a cell phone, few people probably gave a second thought about the different landlines that existed.

However, if you were to ask a '90s kid what kind of phones existed between 1990 and 1999, they'd likely mention the transparent phone, some block, basic-looking landlines, the first flip phone, and, of course, the prolific Nokia cell phone. Technology from the '90s holds a special place in history — so much so that there are some cool '90s-inspired gadgets on Amazon. If you really like the look of an old phone and want to add it to your collection, you shouldn't have much trouble finding one. Etsy and eBay are also great resources. These are some of the all-time greats.