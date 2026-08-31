How To Clear System Storage Space On Your Mac

If you're looking for ways to speed up a Mac computer, clearing internal storage is highly recommended. The biggest reason is that when your Mac runs out of storage space, it has to work harder to manage the little that it has, which affects performance. Many people are often surprised when they go to System Settings > General > Storage to see what is filling up their Mac's drive, and find out that System Data is taking up an unusual amount of space (sometimes upwards of 100GB). There are no official clear instructions or recommendations on how to clear it, but it's much easier than you think.

The problem is that there's no exact definition of what System Data is. It's just a number of files that the system cannot neatly classify as an application, document, photo, or video. These include temporary files that the computer intends to automatically delete later, app caches, files you've downloaded over time, iOS and iPadOS backups, and Time Machine snapshots (these are stored locally to restore recent file versions when your external drive is not available).

To clear any non-essential System Data you can use a cleaner that will automatically take care of everything for you, or you can manually hunt the data down and take care of it bit by bit.