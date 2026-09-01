5 Versatile Tech Accessories That Will Help You Save Precious Space

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There are a lot of great tech accessories out there, but for most of us, our ability to buy cool gadgets is hampered by two things: budget and space. Sometimes, the deciding factor in buying a new piece of tech boils down to where you're going to put it. That's why tech accessories that can serve multiple purposes or work with various devices are great, especially if you have limited desk space or live in a small apartment.

The right accessories can help you save space and declutter your home, particularly in areas like living rooms and offices that tend to have a lot of tech. Some are devices that serve multiple purposes, saving space and simply offering more convenience, replacing single-purpose tech the same way, and for some of the same reasons that smartphones overtook iPods. Accessories that are compatible with multiple devices also save space, as they negate the need to have different gadgets that serve the same purpose for different accessories.

Other tech accessories don't contain any tech themselves, instead helping to manage and organize your devices and other important accessories like chargers. The five accessories listed here are particularly suited to small homes and cramped desks, saving space while offering versatility.