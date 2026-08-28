Which Nvidia GPU Is The Equivalent To The Steam Deck?

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The Steam Deck is one of the most popular modern handheld gaming platforms on the market (the Nintendo Switch is the most popular), and it's easy to see why. The Steam Deck is basically a gaming PC that is easier to bring on long trips than a laptop. But all that portability comes at a cost.

While you can purchase various Steam Deck models, including several OLED models (not really worth purchasing if you already own an LCD Steam Deck), the internal processors mostly remain the same. All versions include a custom AMD GPU that utilizes eight RDNA 2 computing units (CUs), runs at 1.6 GHz, and provides 1.6 teraflops (1.6 trillion floating-point math calculations per second) of processing power. These specs make it hard to match with an equivalent Nvidia GPU, but it's not impossible.

If you crunch the numbers, the Steam Deck's custom hardware is about as powerful as an AMD RX 550 or RX 560. On paper, that puts the Steam Deck's graphical capabilities somewhere between an Nvidia GTX 950 and a GTX 1050. However, finding analogous GPUs isn't an exact science. When Digital Foundry reviewed the Steam Deck, the channel concluded that the device's GPU is comparable to an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti, albeit with 720p resolution instead of the more standard 1080p. Exact performance and analogous GPUs typically vary depending on the game.