Why Europe's Solar And Wind Farms Keep Getting Turned Off (And How They Could Fix It)

Politics often has a way of sneaking its way into the discourse surrounding various topics, renewable energy included. Then, as partisan agendas spread, misinformation can take the front seat, which is the case with green power sources being labeled as damaging or ineffective. In reality, both wind and solar power have come a long way in recent times. One could argue that they're becoming a little bit too efficient, so much so that solar farms in Europe produced an energy surplus, turning energy prices negative.

This is why countries like Germany shut down or reduce the output of their renewable energy sources, including wind farms. This practice, referred to as curtailment, is generally necessary when producing extra electricity becomes fiscally unviable — as in locations like the Iberian Peninsula. Though this practice has decreased across Europe overall, Germany is the outlier where curtailment grew by 20% in 2026. It's due to the Solar Peak Act from 2025, which postulates that renewable energy assets are no longer eligible for subsidies when prices fall below zero. Thus, it makes more commercial sense for wind farms and solar operators to pull the plug instead of producing a surplus of energy.

Opponents of renewable energy could point to this issue as a reason to stick with fossil fuels. However, the problem isn't the energy generated by wind farms and solar plants. Rather, it's the storage and transmission technology, which, if improved, would allow countries to stop wasting energy. So, demand response combined with better energy storage could fix this curtailment issue.