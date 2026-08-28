Windows users are familiar with the system updates process by now. Monthly, sometimes more often, new updates will drop, which means your system has to download the package, install the update, and restart. You can automate a lot of this by ensuring the updates happen on a schedule when you're not using your computer, but it still happens regularly. Why does Windows constantly need to update like this? Surely there aren't that many new features being added on a regular basis.

There are many reasons why Windows updates are pushed out, but the cadence has a lot more to do with performance and security than it does with new features. Sometimes, Windows might receive updates to improve system performance, to enhance compatibility with apps and devices, to fix various bugs or software issues, and perhaps most importantly, to distribute security patches for potential vulnerabilities discovered by developers and researchers.

However, malicious threats are being discovered often, and the nefarious parties who would exploit them play a cat and mouse game with system developers — when attackers discover a new vulnerability and begin exploiting it, system developers issue security patches to stop it. That's precisely where Patch Tuesday comes into the equation: it's Microsoft's scheduled release of system updates and security patches. Ultimately, what happens to your computer if you skip Windows updates is never anything good.