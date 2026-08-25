Flock Cameras Were The Reason 'Darth Vader' Showed Up To This City Council Meeting

Flock cameras are the new AI-powered surveillance cameras that everyone hates, and people are making their voices heard in a variety of ways. Some are tearing down Flock cameras across the US, while others are using a free tool to help avoid Flock cameras. And then there's this one guy who used the power of satire (and the Force) to voice his frustrations.

On August 19, 2026, a man dressed as Darth Vader attended a San Diego public safety committee meeting to discuss his thoughts on Flock cameras. Of course, since the man (real name Roger Ralphs) was dressed as a villain, he played the part, too. His entire speech focused on how much he — and Emperor Palpatine — loves Flock cameras.

Granted, since it's possible to be too subtle, "Darth Vader" emphasized various documented capabilities that people hate about Flock cameras but put a "positive" spin on them. For instance, he was in favor of Flock cameras tracking children traveling to and from parks, playgrounds, gymnasiums, and pools. Why? Because the "Rebel scum" frequent those areas too. Thankfully, judging by the faces of the people behind Darth Vader in the video, the joke didn't go over their heads.