5 Time Travel Horror Movies That Every Sci-Fi Fan Has To Watch

Time travel is an essential trope of the science fiction genre. Even if a project isn't explicitly about it, it pops up in other related ways, like being able to use hyperdrive in "Star Wars" or a space warp in "Star Trek." They aren't the same, but they put us one step closer. Movies like "Back to the Future," "Groundhog Day," and even "Hot Tub Time Machine" only further propelled the concept in cinema, cementing popular culture comparisons for decades.

However, not all time travel flicks are made equal, making it difficult to decide which to watch — especially in the horror space. A scary film with a time loop can feel repetitive because they all tend to have the same plot, similar to how all found footage options rehash the same stories over and over because there are only so many reasons to use a camcorder.

These five horror movies are great options for science fiction fans who want to see frightening uses of time travel, with time machines, supernatural beings, strange oceans areas, and even killer cupcakes present in these films. Their Rotten Tomatoes scores and use of time travel make them the ones to watch, even if they might make you keep the light on at night.