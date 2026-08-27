5 Time Travel Horror Movies That Every Sci-Fi Fan Has To Watch
Time travel is an essential trope of the science fiction genre. Even if a project isn't explicitly about it, it pops up in other related ways, like being able to use hyperdrive in "Star Wars" or a space warp in "Star Trek." They aren't the same, but they put us one step closer. Movies like "Back to the Future," "Groundhog Day," and even "Hot Tub Time Machine" only further propelled the concept in cinema, cementing popular culture comparisons for decades.
However, not all time travel flicks are made equal, making it difficult to decide which to watch — especially in the horror space. A scary film with a time loop can feel repetitive because they all tend to have the same plot, similar to how all found footage options rehash the same stories over and over because there are only so many reasons to use a camcorder.
These five horror movies are great options for science fiction fans who want to see frightening uses of time travel, with time machines, supernatural beings, strange oceans areas, and even killer cupcakes present in these films. Their Rotten Tomatoes scores and use of time travel make them the ones to watch, even if they might make you keep the light on at night.
Happy Death Day
"Happy Death Day" follows Tree (Jessica Rothe), a college student stuck in a time loop. She keeps waking up in a bed that isn't hers, followed by an individual in a baby mask. When she dies, the day starts all over again. The only way to get out of her predicament is to unmask her killer, but there are several potential suspects, including the serial killer currently at the local hospital for treatment.
The 2017 movie combines the best parts of a time loop, a slasher, and a teen romantic comedy. Tree steadily gets more frustrated as her day repeats, each time thinking she's figured out who is after her. Even in the end, the killer is a bit of a surprise for both the audience and Tree, and that's thanks to how effective the loop is. It keeps the focus on so many others, and her one-day routine becomes comical in the best way. The identity makes sense, the film just does a great job of introducing a new red herring each time Tree dies.
With a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day" should be on your watch list. While it might seem silly compared to the others on this list, it is a great use of time travel. Philip Kemp wrote that the movie "revitalised [the concept] with a teasingly irreverent spin" in a review for BFI's Sight and Sound. And, the sequel, "Happy Death Day 2U," leans more into science fiction with the introduction of a quantum reactor.
Timecrimes
What happens when a man finds an unknown woman in the trees around his home? That's what the Spanish language film "Timecrimes" is all about. It initially just seems like this woman may be in trouble or got lost, but Héctor (Karra Elejalde) is attacked by a mysterious figure, leading him to a scientist, a time machine, and what will become one of the most eventful afternoons of his life.
Time travel doesn't always have to be days, months, or years into the past or future. Sometimes just a few minutes is effective, and that's exactly what makes "Timecrimes" an excellent addition to the genre. There are several versions of Héctor, all from just minutes apart in the timeline. As he tries to eliminate them, things go wrong, since each variant has its own intentions. When compared to other time travel stories, the narrative might seem a bit simple, but that's part of why it works — there aren't a million different moving parts to follow, just a guy who continues to end up in a time machine.
"Timecrimes" boasts a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with an audience score of 79%. Reviews note how well the film does with the time travel formula, with critic Roger Ebert calling the movie "ingenious and entertaining" in how it handles the paradoxes often associated with the concept.
The Endless
In "The Endless," Aaron (Aaron Moorhead) and Justin (Justin Benson) grew up in an isolated area of California called Camp Arcadia. It has all the hallmarks of a cult, with Justin believing the camp to be one, but Aaron has different memories. The two go back, intending to just stay one day, and instead make a longer trip out of it, learning more about the place they lived, what's actually happening to the members, and what's behind it.
At first glance, this doesn't seem like a time travel movie. However, it becomes more obvious as Aaron and Justin talk to the people they used to know. They haven't aged a day, and eventually, Justin figures out the members of the camp are stuck in time loops, and have been for quite some time thanks to an unseen spiritual power. The combination of all these elements makes "The Endless" feel like a version of "Midsommar" where, instead of the commune controlling the ceremonies, they're at the mercy of an invisible being who forces them to die over and over again for its amusement.
The movie has a 91% from critics and a 67% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praise how well "The Endless" does with its out-there story, complimenting the performances by Moorhead and Benson. Noel Murray of the Los Angeles Times called it "naturalistic acting" that "emphasizes how the ordinary can sometimes seem threatening."
Totally Killer
Kiernan Shipka is Jamie Hughes, a girl who goes back in time to help fight off a murderer alongside her mother, in "Totally Killer." In the present, her mother is the serial killer's new victim, and to try and prevent her death, Jamie travels back to the first murders, which took place when her mother was in high school.
It's like "Back to the Future," but with a killer (or two), combining elements of science fiction and slasher genres. Watching Jamie assimilate to the 1980s and protect three teens, all while making friends with her mother, is a fun time. She can't force the will of teenagers, no matter how hard she tries, and she changes the timeline multiple times in her efforts, even giving herself a new sibling in the process. While some may argue the ending makes the time travel pointless, it adds a layer of humor to the story because of all the changes Jamie's time in 1987 causes.
"Totally Killer" earned an 85% and a 76% from critics and audiences, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. Shipka is the highlight for many, with her performance making the film as good as it is. Craig Mathieson describes the actress as "a deft horror heroine" in a review for The Age, while critic Richard Roeper says she "sparkles" in the leading role. As one of the best science fiction movies on Amazon Prime, it's a must-watch for time travel fans.
Triangle
What happens when a simple boat trip turns into the fight of your life? That's the story "Triangle" follows. While the group is meant to be enjoying a nice day on a small boat, a storm causes them to capsize, and they are picked up by a larger passenger ship. Once onboard, they discover someone is killing everyone, and it happens to be alternate versions of themselves. They are stuck in a loop, with a new iteration of the group regularly boarding the boat.
In "Triangle," the time loop isn't because of a sticky time machine or faltering technology. They are in the ocean off the coast of Florida, which means their woes are likely the result of the Bermuda Triangle, making this time travel movie a bit more supernatural in nature. Trying to keep track of each version of the group, and who we're supposed to root, for does take a bit of brain power, but it certainly makes for a fun time loop story.
With a 78% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, "Triangle" deserves a spot on your watch list if you love time travel flicks. Though audiences rated it a touch lower with a 66%, the strong performances give the smart narrative a leg to stand on. Filmstar Magazine's Steve O'Brien describes it as "one of the most ingeniously constructed horrors of recent years."