These Next-Gen Apple Products Will Be Upgraded To OLED Displays By 2029

When Apple adds a new display technology, it usually means a revamped product. Though the MacBook Pro has changed over the last five years, in 2021 it was overhauled with a mini-LED display and an all-new industrial design. So, there's a possibility that the company will revise the iPad Air, iMac, and MacBook Air once they receive an OLED display. While these devices may not see the same high-end OLED panel from Pro models, there will likely be improvements compared to the current LCD technology.

For example, with an OLED display, Apple could make the iPad Air its thinnest and lightest iPad. Since the iMac got a redesign in 2021 with the M1 chip, by the time the company adds the OLED panel to this computer, it will have maintained the same design for at least seven years. Finally, it's possible that once the MacBook Air features an OLED panel, it could also get a complete revamp. If we look at how the company handled design with the Apple Silicon Macs, both the MacBook Pro and Air got the M1 chip in 2020 with the same design from the Intel models.

Then, the MacBook Pro received a redesign at the end of 2021, and by mid-2022, the MacBook Air was revamped with a similar design language to the MacBook Pro. With the new Pro model coming in late 2026 or early 2027, a 2028 or 2029 timeframe for a MacBook Air redesign and display improvements seems reasonable.