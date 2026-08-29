Wind Turbines Cause Fewer Bird Deaths Each Year Than This Common Culprit

Renewable energy has its fair share of detractors, which isn't surprising considering the amount of misinformation and false representation of facts. While it's true that wind energy has a few noteworthy issues, including causing bird deaths and producing somewhat inconsistent output, none of them are as bad as they seem on the surface. Just as solar panels helped Europeans produce a surplus of energy despite years of misinformation about solar energy being ineffective, it turns out that the threat to birds by wind farms isn't as bad as you were led to believe.

Wind turbines can kill birds. That's a fact. However, the number of deaths only sounds shocking in isolation. Take Germany as an example. If you say that wind turbines are to blame for anywhere between 100,000 and 250,000 bird deaths per year, it makes it appear as if they're the number one hazard to avians. Yet, domestic cats kill at least 400 to 2,000 times more birds than wind turbines — between 100 and 200 million in Germany, to be exact. Ultimately, wind farms pose a threat to only 0.05% of the total population of avians.

In the U.S., we've got even more figures that bust this pervasive wind farm myth. Wind turbines in the U.S. kill around 150,000 birds in a year, while outdoor cats routinely knock out 1 billion annually. Taking things further, cars are much more dangerous to flying creatures than wind turbines, accounting for between 60 and 80 million deaths in the States. Funny enough, glass buildings kill 100 million birds annually, yet you never hear politicians or critics of renewable energy raising their fists over fancy downtown offices with glass facades being unsafe for avians, do you?