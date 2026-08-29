I Miss When Smart TVs Used To Be Dumber

Every now and then, a software update can brick a TV. It happened to several of my customers when I was a home theater installer, and the frustration they experienced was palpable. After all, software updates are supposed to enhance your smart TV, not render it useless. And short of replacing the main board, there wasn't much my peers and I could do to salvage a dead TV.

For that reason, my LG C5 OLED is usually offline, as is my bedroom smart TV. I watch movies and TV shows with Roku streaming devices. It's been this way for many years, but I started to feel borderline superstitious. My LG C5 is covered by an extended warranty, so I'd previously decided that I would at least install software updates as they were released; this also meant I'd need to connect my smart TV to the internet.

For those unaware, LG's smart TV platform is called webOS. It's Linux-based software that the brand's been optimizing and improving for a long time. One day not that long ago, I was updating my LG C5 and thought to myself, "Let me just quickly see how webOS looks and feels these days." I did so and was instantly overwhelmed and not in such a great way. Compared to the webOS I knew quite well from my installer days, the LG C5's version felt far less simple and intuitive, and much more invasive.