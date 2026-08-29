5 Early Programming Languages That Still Power The Internet Today

Programming languages that power the internet are often a lot older than you think. While a ton of new frameworks or variations on popular languages are released regularly, major sites and most of the internet still hinge on languages that predate the world wide web in some spots. These languages are a little different from other old programming languages, like COBOL or FORTRAN (used in the making of "The Last Starfighter") in that they don't power major infrastructure, but rather the web itself.

Of course, the versions these languages are on now are far and away different from when they first launched. When the internet became mainstream, moving from things like college intranets and ARPANET, which sent the first email, and connecting the entire world, things were, by comparison, a little basic. Over time, mainstay coding languages like C, Java, and PHP have adapted to the times to stay current, even with newer, fresher options popping up. Naming every JavaScript derivative could be an excellent parody of the world song from "Animaniacs."