This Was The First Email Ever Sent Back In The '70s

Email is such an important method of personal and business communications that there are spoken and unspoken email etiquette rules that people break all the time. While the technology has been part of daily life for decades now, it's one of those modern technologies that are older than you think. The first email was sent in 1971 by computer engineer Ray Tomlinson, meaning email predates the World Wide Web by over 20 years.

Unfortunately for those who are hoping the first email is something memorable or deep like Neil Armstrong's legendary "That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind," Tomlinson's first test message, sent to another computer in the same room, was complete nonsense. As he told The Verge, "The test messages were entirely forgettable and I have, therefore, forgotten them," saying they were likely something along the lines of "QWERTYIOP."

The message being a keyboard smash, or Tomlinson simply pressing the first line of letter keys, makes more sense when you learn that email was a personal project of his rather than a work assignment. At the time, Tomlinson worked for BBN Technologies, which the U.S. Department of Defense hired to work on ARPANET, the precursor to the modern-day internet. Tomlinson developed email as a way to see if two computers could send messages to one another, successfully creating a program called SNDMSG.