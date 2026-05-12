10 Modern Technologies That Are Older Than You Think

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It's easy to look around at all the technology we have today and feel like it must have been invented just a few years ago. The truth, however, is that all the technology we have is built on centuries of work done by the people who came before. It's true that there's been an acceleration in technological advancement, which seemed to get faster with each of the (to date) four industrial revolutions.

But even some of the technologies you think of as recent and very modern actually have their roots in earlier times than you might expect. Often it's not the technology itself that's recent, but the commercial perfection of it. The technology existed, but it was too expensive to sell to the average person, so the general public just didn't know about it.

There are numerous examples of this happening, but we've picked a few of the most surprising for someone living at the end of the early 21st century. How many of these did you already know were much older than people think?