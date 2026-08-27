Star Wars' Death Star Vs. Star Trek's Borg Cube - Which Is More Powerful?

When it comes to "Star Wars'" and "Star Trek's" biggest threats, the Death Star and Borg Cube, trying to figure out which one would annihilate the other is riddled with nerdy conditions. However, as you'll see, the Death Star is the overall winner here when compared to the Cube. A lot of the Borg's capabilities rely on them surviving the barrage of weaponry littering the moon-sized Death Star, and even making it onboard. Plus, Borg cubes are really small in comparison.

Let's break down the competitors. The Death Star was introduced in "Star Wars" as the final obstacle for Luke and friends to overcome. A planet-sized space station with a planet-killing laser, it was blown up by Luke Skywalker after the Rebels discovered a small shaft that could be bombed. It was partially rebuilt in "Return of the Jedi," but a collective effort saw it destroyed again.

Meanwhile, the Borg Cube was first introduced in "Star Trek: The Next Generation's" second season in the episode "Q Who," when the benevolent Q hurls the Enterprise across the galaxy to meet the Borg. Unable to do any damage or reason with the Borg, they escape after Captain Picard begs for Q's help. The Borg reappear in the classic Season 3 two-parter, "The Best of Both Worlds," where Picard is assimilated into the Borg collective as Locutus. As the franchise expanded, "Voyager" would pit its cast of characters against the Borg and even manage to un-Borgify fan-favorite crewmate Seven of Nine.