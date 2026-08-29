How Long Will Your Old VHS Tapes Last?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Physical media is not invincible. As much as we'd like it to last forever, media can degrade. For instance, CDs and DVDs experience something called disc rot — although, when properly maintained, you can expect your Blu-Ray and DVD collection to last for a long while. More good news is that the Library of Congress found the problem to be far less prevalent than believed. But it happens. So, what about older physical media formats like cassettes or VHS tapes? They use analog magnetic storage, or metal-coated tape, versus a disc's reflective layer. How does that fare? According to Kodak, VHS tapes degrade about 10% to 20% over a span of 10 to 25 years. That's a wide range, but if you have VHS tapes from the '70s or '80s, there's a chance you'll encounter defects while playing them.

If it only takes a decade or two for a tape to degrade up to 20%, it's not hard to imagine a 50-year-old VHS cassette having significant issues with audio and video — or even failing to work at all. The rate of failure isn't an exact science, though; it's influenced by many factors. Proper storage and handling can prolong VHS lifetimes. There are reports of users with home videos and retail VHS tapes from the '70s that still work perfectly.

The environment or temperature of the storage location, including humidity, the quality of the tapes and components, and general use all play a role in a tape's reliability. For example, a VHS tape that has been excessively inserted and ejected, watched and rewound, can degrade much faster. Throw in any of the other conditions and that rate may accelerate.